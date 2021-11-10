FY2021 EPS Estimates for Danaos Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Danaos in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $13.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.10.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $75.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaos has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.69.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

