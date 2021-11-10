FY2021 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.