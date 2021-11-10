FY2021 EPS Estimates for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Cut by Analyst

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of James River Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($3.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.20).

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

James River Group stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in James River Group by 86.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $14,010,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.