FY2021 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Lifted by Analyst

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $4.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. Cormark decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.37. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.25 and a 12 month high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

