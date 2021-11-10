FY2021 EPS Estimates for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Raised by Analyst

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $767.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Luther Burbank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 13.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 244,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

