FY2021 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

PKOH opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $316.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.15 and a beta of 1.22. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after buying an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.