FY2021 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after buying an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
