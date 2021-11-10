FY2021 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Lowered by Oppenheimer

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for SPX in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. SPX has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SPX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,760,000 after purchasing an additional 99,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

