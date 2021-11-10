FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.49). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The Marcus stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $657.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Marcus by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Marcus by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Marcus by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

