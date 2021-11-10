FY2022 EPS Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APLE. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 120,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,006,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,488,000 after buying an additional 128,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

