FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Raised by Desjardins (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. Desjardins has a “NA” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.88.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$52.21 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$30.83 and a 1 year high of C$52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

