FY2022 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Increased by Analyst

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for STAG Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STAG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after buying an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.