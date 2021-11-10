FY2022 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Valvoline in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NYSE VVV opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.09.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after buying an additional 2,986,234 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after buying an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after buying an additional 922,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Valvoline by 32.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after buying an additional 878,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

