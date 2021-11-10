FY2023 Earnings Forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after buying an additional 192,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after buying an additional 273,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

