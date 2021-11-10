FY2025 EPS Estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Raised by Oppenheimer

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

ENVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ENVX opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

