FY2025 EPS Estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Reduced by Analyst

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.94.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $74.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.62. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.80. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 308,468 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after acquiring an additional 331,862 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $2,246,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610 over the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.