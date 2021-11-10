Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Hits New 1-Year High at $213.00

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 213 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 201.80 ($2.64), with a volume of 315638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.80 ($2.69).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Galliford Try from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £217.00 million and a PE ratio of 29.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

