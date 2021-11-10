Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.540-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.66 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.

Shares of IT traded down $9.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.63. 9,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,516. Gartner has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $302.86.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total transaction of $518,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,369 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,577.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,006,075. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

