GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $892.76

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 892.76 ($11.66) and traded as low as GBX 868 ($11.34). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 877.50 ($11.46), with a volume of 178,019 shares.

GBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 865 ($11.30) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get GB Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 892.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 882.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.