GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

