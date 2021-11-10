General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

General Electric stock opened at $111.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95. The firm has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,869 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

