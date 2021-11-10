Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Genpact also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NYSE G traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. 1,054,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,108. Genpact has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

