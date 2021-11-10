Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,795 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.88. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $887.11 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,116 shares of company stock valued at $362,175. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

