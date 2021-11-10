Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Resources Connection worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 451.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth $1,012,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $608.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

RGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.