Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $424.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.