Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 291.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 51.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 185,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMK stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,333.83 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

AMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

