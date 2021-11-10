Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of American Vanguard worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $543.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.84. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

