Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

ALRS opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.78. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

