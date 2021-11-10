Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,697 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of FUV opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

