Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,827 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 151,657 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,603,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,694,000 after buying an additional 1,827,946 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 206.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 57,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 169,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

