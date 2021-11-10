Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRPTF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Getlink stock remained flat at $$15.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

