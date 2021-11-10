GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.20

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €42.20 ($49.65) and last traded at €42.10 ($49.53), with a volume of 339601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €39.00 ($45.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 55.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.35.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

