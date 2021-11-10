Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

GILT stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 389,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,829. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $457.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.