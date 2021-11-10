Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $130.81 on Monday. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

