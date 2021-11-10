Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Gitlab stock opened at $130.81 on Monday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

