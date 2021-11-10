Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “
GAIN opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.