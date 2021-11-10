Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.