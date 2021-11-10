GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,580 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,559.80 ($20.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £78.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,591 ($20.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,440.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.58.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

