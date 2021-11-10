GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,568.47 ($20.49).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,559.80 ($20.38) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,591 ($20.79). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,440.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,416.58.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

