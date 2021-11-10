GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,409 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. 155,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,463. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

