Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.30. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.
