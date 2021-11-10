Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.30. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $23,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

