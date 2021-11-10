Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.75

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 4539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.85.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)
Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.