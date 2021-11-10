Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.75

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 4539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,795 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,283,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

