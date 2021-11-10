Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $66,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.