GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Volume Hits $13,652.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.02 million and $13,652.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,588.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,843.54 or 0.07061710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.85 or 0.00419679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $716.47 or 0.01044594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00091758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.00414890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.11 or 0.00281551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.00223849 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.