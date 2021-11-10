GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,599. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

