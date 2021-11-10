goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.32 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.50. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.59 EPS.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.29.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$194.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.47. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$78.48 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$198.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

