GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00 Million

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $883,059.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.77 or 0.00419409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000377 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

