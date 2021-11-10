Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOL. Barclays began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOL stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.37. 2,355,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,741. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

