Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 291,715 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,858 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

