Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.31 Million Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $16,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

