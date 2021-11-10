Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $17.05 Million Investment in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 697,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Oatly Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,489,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,170,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of 12.43 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.06.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.43.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.