Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 551,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $138,457,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after buying an additional 2,714,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,769,000 after buying an additional 2,136,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 2,038,777 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 814,460 shares during the period.

FALN opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

